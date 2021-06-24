On Thursday afternoon, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd revealed his list of the 10 best players in the NFL today.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were near the top of the list. However, neither one stood atop the list.

Mahomes came in at No. 3, while Brady finished at No. 2 on Cowherd’s list. So, who came in at No. 1?

That honor belonged to three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. The Los Angeles Rams star defensive end is arguably the most dominant player at his position in the league.

“Aaron Donald is the best defensive lineman I’ve ever seen,” Cowherd said. “Reggie White is close. This is an INTERIOR defensive lineman. As an INTERIOR defensive lineman, he leads the league in sacks, quarterback hits and quarterback pressures since entering the league…He gets doubled on every snap and he’s still unblockable.”

3. Patrick Mahomes

2. Tom Brady

“What’s amazing about him is – it’s not even about his film, which is cartoonish. It’s that every offensive coordinator on every snap says, ‘All we gotta do is block Aaron Donald.’ Everybody doubles him and he’s unstoppable.”

Cowherd went on to reference the Super Bowl where the Chiefs’ poor offensive line made Patrick Mahomes “stoppable.”

It’s tough to argue with Cowherd’s list – at least the top three.