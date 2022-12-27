Colin Cowherd Names His Sleeper Team For Tom Brady

Tom Brady said on his latest Let's Go! podcast that he's not thinking about retirement at the moment. Those comments have motivated pundits to keep speculating where he might play in 2023.

While Colin Cowherd still sees the San Francisco 49ers as the "obvious" landing spot, he wondered why "nobody is talking about the Miami Dolphins." He pointed to a stellar supporting cast led by head coach Mike McDaniel.

"Fastest wide receiver tandem maybe in league history. Jaylen Waddle's a star. Tyreek Hill's maybe a bigger star," Cowherd said, "Capable running backs. Mike Gesicki's an excellent young tight end. A Hall-of-Fame left tackle [Terron Armstead]. A brilliant offensive head coach that runs the same system that Kyle Shanahan does."

Cowherd added that the Dolphins "might as well get something" from the tampering charge that led the NFL to take away their first-round pick. An investigation determined the team improperly communicated with Brady in 2019 and 2021 in hopes of making him a limited partner who may also play for them.

However, Cowherd didn't mention the clear reason why few people are discussing the Dolphins as a viable destination for Brady.

Tua Tagovailoa has outperformed Brady by nearly every measure during a breakout third season. The 24-year-old leads the league with 8.9 yards per pass attempt. Brady ranks 30th among 32 qualified passers at 6.2, his worst mark in 20 years.

Miami does not need to pursue Brady when Tagovailoa will make a $1.01 million base salary next year before the team probably enacts the fifth-year option for 2024.

As a result, the Dolphins are likely only in play if Tagovailoa's second confirmed concussion jeopardizes his future playing status. It's far too soon to reach any such conclusions, as his availability for the rest of the regular season isn't even known yet.

Both Florida teams are fighting for a playoff spot. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers can clinch the NFC South by defeating the Carolina Panthers this weekend, and the Dolphins could cement a wild-card bid with a win over Brady's former team (New England Patriots) and a New York Jets loss.