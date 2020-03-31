Colin Cowherd Names Joe Burrow’s ‘Best Case’ Destination

This year’s NFL Draft is loaded with talent at quarterback. LSU star Joe Burrow is the best prospect at his position in large part because of all the success he had this past season, winning a national title and Heisman Trophy.

Several analysts have raved about Burrow for the past few months, but FS1 radio host Colin Cowherd has been a little skeptical of him. He’s made it known on many occasions that he’s not sold on Burrow being a can’t-miss prospect.

During Tuesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd discussed the best and worst landing spots for the top quarterbacks available in the upcoming draft. Cowherd believes the best scenario for Burrow is that he ends up with the Miami Dolphins.

“To me, the best case is the Miami Dolphins. He would not have to start Day 1,” Cowherd said. “The knock on him is that his arm is good, not special. Miami added real pieces to the defense this year, he wouldn’t have to be in shootouts.”

Best case for Joe Burrow…Dolphins. Worst case for Joe Burrow…Bengals. @ColinCowherd picks best/worst destinations for QB prospects: pic.twitter.com/mrgjFBVCFq — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) March 31, 2020

The worst destination for Burrow is Cincinnati, according to Cowherd.

As of right now, all signs point to the Bengals selecting Burrow with the first pick in the draft. It’s become very apparent the front office no longer views Andy Dalton as the face of the franchise.

Miami has reportedly shown interest in trading up to draft Burrow, but Cincinnati has full control of this situation.

Do you think Miami would be the best destination for Burrow?