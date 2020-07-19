Colin Cowherd Names The NFL’s Most-Underrated Star Player

There are a few players that Colin Cowherd has well-documented opinions on, positive or negative. Russell Wilson is one of them.

Cowherd has long been a fan of the Seattle quarterback. He has also consistently claimed on his radio show that the seven-time Pro Bowler doesn’t get enough due.

This morning, a tweet from @uSTADIUM asked which NFL player has tremendous talent and production but is lacking in recognition. Cowherd chimed in with his response.

“Russell Wilson. Next question please,” he wrote.

Russell Wilson. Next question please. https://t.co/KzxlFpJy4E — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) July 19, 2020

Now, it’s tough to argue that Wilson isn’t regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in football. However, Cowherd probably has a point that he doesn’t ever really generate the type of hype his counterparts do.

He’s not the new face of the NFL like Patrick Mahomes. He’s not the reigning MVP like Lamar Jackson. He’s not in the same age bracket as Brady and Brees, so he doesn’t yet have their status as all-time greats.

Make no mistake about it though: Wilson is incredibly consistent year-in and year-out. The dude is special.