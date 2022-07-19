Colin Cowherd Names The NFL's Most "Underrated" Player

Jimmy Garoppolo remains with the San Francisco 49ers, and Colin Cowherd doesn't understand why no team has jumped to acquire him.

Pointing to an apparent lack of trade interest throughout the league, the radio host called the San Francisco 49ers quarterback the NFL's most underrated player "by a mile."

The way Cowherd sees it, a quarterback who's taken his team to a Super Bowl and conference championship game in the last three seasons is well worth a one-year gamble.

"He's an All-Sar in the locker room," Cowherd said of Garoppolo. "He was available in 95 percent of the games last year, and in the Super Bowl year was upright for all of them. And there's no market for him?"

Cowherd claimed Garoppolo outplayed Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field, presumably in San Francisco's Divisional Round victory over the Green Bay Packers. However, the 49ers didn't earn that 13-10 win because of Jimmy G, who went 11-of-19 for 131 passing yards and an interception.

Although Garoppolo is 4-2 in the playoffs, he has four passing touchdowns, six interceptions, and a 74.1 quarterback rating in those games.

Cowherd said there are "seven or eight teams minimum" that will need a quarterback after the 2022 season. Yet the number seeking an immediate replacement right before training camp is likely notably smaller.

Teams appear to have concerns about Garoppolo's shoulder, which required offseason surgery. Few, if any landing spots could also match San Francisco's run game and defense that's helped the former Patriot flourish.

Given all of the attention given to quarterbacks, it's a stretch to call any signal-caller the NFL's most underrated player. But a healthy Garoppolo at least deserves a starting job somewhere.