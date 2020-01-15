With the Cleveland Browns’ hire of Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach this past week, the NFL coaching carousel is now over. While it may take a year or more to figure out which team got the best candidate, FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd has given his grades for all of the coaches.

Unlike some outlets, Cowherd was a bit relaxed with his grading, giving out four grades of B-minus or better. But there was one coach that stood out as the worst head coaching hire.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd identified New York Giants head coach Joe Judge as the worst head coaching hire. He did not explicitly call the hire bad, but with a C+ grade, it was the worst grade he gave out.

I was gonna go C-, but I’ll go C+. (Nick) Saban said this week, ‘He’s one of the brightest coaches in the profession’ and (Bill) Belichick said he thinks he’s one of the few coaches he’s ever had that could coach every part of the team… I was a little hot on my first take which was, ‘Good hell, you gotta give me a break.’ He has gotten rave reviews from Saban and Belichick…

Here are the rest of Cowherd’s grades:

Ron Rivera to the Washington Redskins: A-

Matt Rhule to the Carolina Panthers: B+

Mike McCarthy to the Dallas Cowboys: B

Kevin Stefanski to the Cleveland Browns: B-

Do you agree with Cowherd’s grades for the five head coaches hired for the 2020 season?