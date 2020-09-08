Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams Before Week 1

Everybody is putting out their Week 1 NFL power rankings, including Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd.

Cowherd unveiled his first top 10 of the season today. He updates the list every week, and often causes controversy and/or sparks conversation in the process.

To kick off the 2020 season, Cowherd has the Baltimore Ravens atop his list. This shouldn’t be a surprise; he predicted the other day that Baltimore would run the table in the regular season.

Right behind Lamar Jackson and Co. is Patrick Mahomes and the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Cowherd has the San Francisco 49ers, last year’s NFL runner-up, at No. 3, with the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounding out his top five.

The Eagles, Seahawks, Vikings, Packers and Chargers also make Cowherd’s top 10. Perhaps his biggest snub is the Dallas Cowboys, who Cowherd feels will miss the postseason.

6. Philadelphia Eagles

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1. @ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams entering Week 1: pic.twitter.com/ht3uyZWxgp — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 8, 2020

Like any other set of NFL power rankings, Cowherd’s opinion will foster a lot of discussion. In just a few days, we’ll actually get the chance to see things play out on the field.

The 2020 NFL season opens up Thursday night with the Chiefs taking on the Houston Texans.