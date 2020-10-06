On Monday night, the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the New England Patriots in a potential AFC Championship Game preview.

Originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, the game was moved following Cam Newton’s positive COVID-19 test. After no further positive tests among either team, the two took the field just over 24 hours after its initial time slot.

Kansas City used a stout performance from its defense to take down the Patriots by a final score of 26-10. However, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t post his usual stat line.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP threw for under 250 yards and two touchdowns on the night. That led to some critical comments from FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd, who suggested Russell Wilson is a better matchup against Bill Belichick than Mahomes.

“Bill Belichick makes Patrick Mahomes uncomfortable. Russell Wilson makes Belichick uncomfortable,” Cowherd said on the show.

Cowherd has a point – in part.

Earlier this season, the Seattle Seahawks lit up the Patriots defense. Wilson threw for 288 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception in Seattle’s 35-30 win.

It’s no secret that Cowherd is partial to Russell Wilson so it’s not surprising for him to have this kind of take. However, to suggest Mahomes hasn’t had success against Belichick in the past is ludicrous.

In his first season as a starting quarterback, Mahomes threw for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns in a playoff loss to the Patriots.

We’re sure Mahomes and the Pats will have plenty more battles in the future.