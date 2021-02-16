Colin Cowherd Outlines His 10-Step Quarterback Dominoes

Earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams made the bold decision to trade Jared Goff, two first-round picks and a third round pick to the Detroit Lions for Matthew Stafford.

That was the first of what could be many significant quarterback moves heading into the 2021 season. On Tuesday afternoon, FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd laid out his 10-step quarterback dominoes.

First up, the Houston Texans would trade star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Carolina Panthers – who would send Teddy Bridgewater and more back to Houston.

He then suggested the New York Jets trade quarterback Sam Darnold to the Indianapolis Colts. New York would then draft former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick.

Here’s his breakdown.

Deshaun Watson to Carolina? Christian McCaffrey to Houston?@ColinCowherd looks at how the Texans' QB going to the Panthers would shake up the QB market: pic.twitter.com/nFD3etybAI — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 16, 2021

Cowherd also has Carson Wentz being traded to the Chicago Bears and Marcus Mariota being traded to the New England Patriots.

The Atlanta Falcons would draft former Ohio State star Justin Fields with the No. 4 overall pick. Just a few picks later, the Texans would select their quarterback of the future – Trey Lance – who would take over for Teddy Bridgewater.

Despite all the movement, he also had two quarterbacks staying put. He had the New Orleans Saints re-signing Jameis Winston, while the San Francisco 49ers kept Jimmy Garoppolo.

One thing is certain, there will be plenty of movement among quarterbacks this offseason.