Colin Cowherd: Patriots Are Not A Playoff Team

FS1's Colin Cowherd is not hopping on the Patriots bandwagon ahead of the 2022 season.

New England surprisingly earned a trip to the AFC Playoffs last season, falling in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills.

Cowherd isn't anticipating a return trip for the AFC East franchise.

The FS1 analyst thinks Bill Belichick has way too much power and that he's hurting the Patriots, as a result.

"It is weird. I'm here to watch it. I don't see them as a playoff team," he said.

Take a look.

Honestly, Cowherd makes a strong argument here.

It's pretty weird how stubborn Belichick has become. As Cowherd points out, he only wants to coach players he gets along with and tends to hire either family members or close, personal friends.

New England's whole situation right now is pretty weird, as Cowherd puts it.

However, Belichick tends to be at his best when his doubters are out in full force.

No one expected the Patriots to go to the playoffs last season. But they did, with Mac Jones under center.

Don't count out Belichick and the Patriots just yet. Let's wait until we see what we get from Jones in year two.