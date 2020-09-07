Colin Cowherd Predicts Every Playoff Team In The AFC, NFC

The 2020 NFL season is going to feature some of the biggest changes the league has seen in years. But as far as the new playoff format goes, Colin Cowherd is ready to make his predictions.

On Monday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd gave his newest predictions for the 14 playoff teams this season. As with any Cowherd take it’s going to make a lot of people mad.

In the AFC, he has the Baltimore Ravens going 16-0 while the Chiefs go 12-4 and win the AFC West. The Buffalo Bills end the Patriots’ 11-year stranglehold on the AFC East to win the division at 11-5, while the Philip Rivers-led Indianapolis Colts win the AFC South at 10-6. Getting the three wildcard spots are the Denver Broncos (9-7), Cleveland Browns (9-7) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-8).

As for the NFC, Cowherd has the San Francisco 49ers (12-4) getting the No. 1 seed. The Philadelphia Eagles (10-6) win the NFC East, the Minnesota Vikings (11-5) win the North, and the New Orleans Saints (11-5) win the South. The three wildcard teams are the Green Bay Packers (11-5), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-6) and Seattle Seahawks (10-6).

As you might imagine, there were immediate complaints on social media.

NFL analyst Geoff Schwartz called foul when the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t make the cut. But Cowherd has been down on the Steelers for a while. Their absence should be no surprise to anyone who follows Cowherd.

Other bold predictions include the Colts, Browns and Broncos making the playoffs instead of teams like the Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans or New England Patriots.

There’s plenty of material to tear down and analyze before the 2020 season starts this week.

But we’re all glad there’s a season to get mad about in the first place.