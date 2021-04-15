Colin Cowherd Predicts ‘Luckiest’ Player In The NFL Draft

Most believe whichever quarterback lands with the San Francisco 49ers in the 2021 NFL Draft – most likely Justin Fields or Mac Jones – is going to have the most immediate and longterm success of all this year’s prospects. FS1’s Colin Cowherd has another prospect in mind, though.

Cowherd believes Trey Lance is the “luckiest” player in the 2021 NFL Draft. Why? Lance probably has the greatest chance of slipping down in the draft, meaning he’d land with a better team and roster compared to that of the other top-tier quarterback prospects this year.

Trevor Lawrence is a lock to go No. 1. Zach Wilson will probably go No. 2. It’s unclear what San Francisco’s going to do at No. 3, but most believe the Niners are targeting either Fields or Jones.

The Falcons, who select fourth overall, could swoop in and take Lance. But it’s worth nothing Atlanta is reportedly fielding trade calls and may wind up trading down. The teams reportedly trying to trade up are doing so for non-quarterback prospects. If Lances slides on draft day, that could be a blessing in disguise for the former North Dakota State star, according to Cowherd.

"Trey Lance may be the luckiest kid in this draft… All it means when you drop is that you go to a better roster." Agree with @ColinCowherd? pic.twitter.com/25VyV2qk0f — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) April 15, 2021

Generally speaking, Colin Cowherd is right. In most drafts, the quarterback that slides down draft boards will be put in a better situation with a better roster compared to the quarterbacks taken early on.

The only difference in this year’s draft is that the San Francisco 49ers, who made a run to the Super Bowl just over a year ago and pick at No. 3. The Niners are fully equipped to make another run to the big game this upcoming season as long as they stay healthy.

Lance could be the quarterback to go at pick No. 3. If not, he should fall somewhere in the 4-10 range.