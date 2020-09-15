Colin Cowherd Ranks NFL’s Top 10 Teams After Week 1

Every week, Colin Cowherd updates his “Herd Hierarchy” of the top 10 teams in the NFL. His revealed his fresh list following Week 1 this afternoon.

The biggest change for Cowherd from his preseason rankings was dropping the San Francisco 49ers from No. 3 to No. 10. San Fran lost its season opener to the Arizona Cardinals and second-year star quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Vikings, Eagles and Chargers have all been dropped, replaced by the Bills, Rams and Steelers. Cowherd only dropped the Bucs one spot to No. 6 as he expressed his belief that Tom Brady and Co. will be fine.

Cowherd’s full top 10, led by the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, can be seen below.

10. San Francisco

9.

8. Buffalo

7.

6. Tampa Bay

5.

4.

3.

2.

1. @ColinCowherd unveils his Herd Hierarchy after Week 1: pic.twitter.com/rFjewJyPH7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 15, 2020

The Chiefs may be the defending champions, but Cowherd thinks the Ravens are going undefeated, so it makes sense he ranks Baltimore No. 1 overall.

Every week, Cowherd’s rankings provoke plenty of discussion. This set is no different.

What are your thoughts on the newest “Herd Hierarchy”?