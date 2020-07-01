Colin Cowherd Ranks The 10 NFL Coaches He’d Want To Hire

Which head coaches would Colin Cowherd want to hire if he were to get his own NFL team?

That’s the question the FOX Sports host contemplated on Wednesday’s episode of The Herd. Rather than ranking which head coach was best based on accomplishments or current trajectory, Cowherd decided to make a his list based on some specific criteria.

Cowherd had five criteria for his list: Age, being easy to work with, having limited controversy, being an innovative thinker, and relating to players. There were some exceptions to Cowherd’s list, but for the most part he stayed consistent with his picks.

Of the ten coaches who wound up making the cut, eight are active NFL head coaches and two are titans in college football. Never one to avoid controversy, there are some absences that will surely spark an outrage among fans.

Here’s Colin Cowherd’s ranking of coaches he’d want to hire for the NFL.

10. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers

9. Urban Meyer, retired, formerly Ohio State Buckeyes

8. Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma Sooners

7. Brian Flores, Miami Dolphins

6. Matt Nagy, Chicago Bears

5. John Harbaugh, Baltimore Ravens,

4. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams

3. Doug Pederson, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Sean McDermott, Buffalo Bills

1. Kyle Shanahan, San Francisco 49ers

Cowherd’s pick of Kyle Shanahan should come as no surprise. He’s been gushing about the 49ers coach for over a year now.

Bill Belichick and Andy Reid missed the cut due to their age. But as neither coach is showing signs of declining, they should still be solid choices to start a team with.

The absence of Dabo Swinney from the list is another big head-scratcher. Given how he’s completely transformed Clemson, it’s odd that Cowherd didn’t consider him.

Do you agree with Colin Cowherd’s list of NFL coaches to hire?