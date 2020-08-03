Colin Cowherd Reacts To The Rock Buying The XFL

An XFL comeback appears to be in the works. The Rock purchased the league on Monday, sparking a positive reaction from Colin Cowherd.

The XFL gained plenty of popularity earlier this year, starting less than a week after the NFL’s Super Bowl LIV. Ratings were high and fans loved the additional football. But, like other sports during that time, the XFL had to shut down the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That ultimately led to the shutdown of all XFL operations.

Months later, the XFL has been purchased for $15-million by a group that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. It appears the world-renowned actor is willing to take a chance on the XFL given its potential. Many have tried but none have ultimately succeeded.

Colin Cowherd thinks The Rock’s latest investment is wise. The popular sports radio host compared The Rock’s investment to that of the UFC when it was in its early days.

“Worth the risk,” Cowherd wrote on Twitter. “If you look at UFC story — had many early bumps. Yet sold for over 4 Billion.”

The XFL has certainly had its bumps. Overall, the league has struggled to gain popularity, fighting for viewership with various sports. This year in particular, the XFL gained a large following. But bad luck led to its downfall.

Perhaps with a name like The Rock attached to it, the XFL can not only make a comeback, but succeed as an actual football league.