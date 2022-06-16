Colin Cowherd Reacts To Tom Brady's "Appetite" Comment

Tom Brady doesn't know if he'll lose the hunger to play football.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old quarterback told Dan Patrick that he felt the urge to come back and play in 2022, but he doesn't think that itch will stick for much longer.

"I had the appetite to compete, and it’s going to be gone soon," Brady said. “I mean, there’s no doubt about it and I’ve got to, you know, just really appreciate the time I have left because it’s not a lot."

In response to those comments, Colin Cowherd theorized that Brady already lost that drive after winning his last Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As Cowherd sees it, Brady no longer had "something to prove" last season. After solidifying his status as the G.O.A.T. by winning his seventh title, this time away from Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots, Brady didn't have anything left to accomplish.

"It's not a criticism at all. It's absolutely healthy," Cowherd said. "I mean, what do you need now? I don't think Tom needs anything."

Cowherd suggested Brady wasn't as happy last year because he didn't appear as angry on the field. Perhaps he missed the veteran seemingly directing an obscenity toward the New Orleans Saints' sideline during a 9-0 loss in December.

Even if Brady has nothing left to prove, he still apparently loves football enough to return for his 23rd season.