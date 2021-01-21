Colin Cowherd Reveals His NFL Hall Of Fame Standards

The NFL Hall of Fame discussion has become a hot topic within the sports world over the past few years.

As always in any sport, there’s been a few questionable entries into the NFL Hall of Fame as of late. The standards seem to have been lowered, making the prestigious honor less of an exclusive one.

Colin Cowherd would like to see a few changes made to the NFL’s Hall of Fame process and entry selection. He feels if a player isn’t a top five player at his position for at least two contracts, he shouldn’t be considered for the Hall of Fame. That, of course, would put Eli Manning’s and Philip Rivers’ Hall of Fame chances in serious jeopardy.

Cowherd believes it’s time to adjust the Hall of Fame standards to return to a more exclusive club. What say you, NFL fans?

.@ColinCowherd's NFL Hall of Fame standards: Were you top 5 at your position for two contracts? "In that case, neither Eli and Philip Rivers is a Hall of Famer." pic.twitter.com/4plJY3jdNl — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 21, 2021

Colin Cowherd’s not wrong here. The Hall of Fame standards have lessened over the years, and it’s starting to hurt the club’s reputation.

Of course, there is an argument to be made for both Eli Manning and Philip Rivers. Manning was never a top-five quarterback in the NFL, but his legacy will never die. Manning’s playoff runs and Super Bowl wins are legendary.

Rivers didn’t do much in the postseason, but his regular-season accomplishments are significant. He probably has less of an argument compared to Manning.

The Hall of Fame may be wise to tighten up its standards in coming years. If Cowherd had it his way, we’d see a reduction in entries.