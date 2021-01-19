Colin Cowherd Has Ridiculous Suggestion For AFC Championship

As Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, Chiefs fans anxiously await his availability for next week’s AFC Championship Game.

Although early indications seem favorable, the 25-year-old franchise quarterback looked fairly shaken up after a hit in last Sunday’s playoff win over the Browns. Mahomes appeared to tweak his neck as he went to the ground on an option play and stumbled while trying to stand up, sparking concern from teammates and viewers alike. He eventually made his way back to the locker room and was placed into the league’s concussion protocol. With just five days to go until the AFC Championship, the Chiefs remain unsure if Mahomes will be good to go for Sunday’s date with the Buffalo Bills.

But what if the conference title game didn’t need to be played next weekend?

Colin Cowherd made exactly that outlandish suggestion in order to remedy the situation. The radio host implied that the NFL should simply wait until Mahomes is healthy enough to play before pinning the Chiefs and Bills against one another.

“We want Mahomes against Josh Allen. That’s reasonable,” Cowherd said on Tuesday. “I’m sitting here this morning and I’m thinking, if I’m the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is going through protocol. I find the day that Patrick Mahomes can play and that’s when we play. Why not?”

Oh my……. Colin Cowherd believes the NFL should delay Sunday’s AFC Championship Game until Patrick Mahomes is cleared to play. pic.twitter.com/TUb0gWe7T1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2021

Although Cowherd probably wasn’t completely serious, the notion that the league would delay a game to wait for one player to be healthy is absurd. Injuries are a part of sports, especially in football, so the Chiefs will have to adjust accordingly if Mahomes can’t go next Sunday.

Back-up quarterback Chad Henne certainly had his moments in Kansas City’s Divisional Round win against the Browns. The 35-year-old made two of the biggest plays of the day on the Chiefs final drive to seal the victory. However, he also threw an awful interception, about seven yards past his intended target, that gave Cleveland the opportunity to stay in the game. Henne will surely give a mixed bag to Reid’s Chiefs if he starts next Sunday, meaning that Kansas City will have to get creative to pull out a win.