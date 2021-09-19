Colin Cowherd Sums Up The Craziness In Week 2

It’s been a wild Week 2 of the NFL season, and FOX commentator Colin Cowherd doesn’t seem sure whether to love it or hate it.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Cowherd said that he’s been seeing “some of the craziest s-t today”. The straw that broke the camel’s back for him was a special teams play in the Colts-Rams game where a bobbled snap in the endzone by the punter resulted in a Colts touchdown.

“I’m seeing some of the craziest s-t today,” Cowherd wrote. “That Rams special teams blunder. I mean…”

It’s been an absolutely wild day for sure. We’ve seen no less than five starting quarterbacks get injured or hurt as injuries mount.

And the interceptions have been thrown in bunches too.

I’m seeing some of the craziest shit today. That Rams special teams blunder. I mean… — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) September 19, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa and Andy Dalton have already been ruled out for their respective games. Baker Mayfield, Carson Wentz, Tyrod Taylor and Derek Carr have also been hurt at various points to varying degrees.

As for the interceptions, we’ve seen Zach Wilson throw two of his four on back-to-back plays. But that’s almost nothing compared to the three straight interceptions that Joe Burrow threw.

There have been wild plays with big stiff-arms, intercepted shovel passes and absurd touchdown throws.

Yep, it’s been a proper NFL Sunday in Week 2. And we can’t get enough of it.