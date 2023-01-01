Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team Is 'Back'

The Green Bay Packers are one step closer to turning a lost season into a playoff bid.

A 4-8 start had onlookers wondering if Green Bay would give Jordan Love reps over Aaron Rodgers to close the season. The Packers are instead poised to play for a postseason spot next weekend.

On Sunday, the Packers have stormed to a 34-3 lead over the Minnesota Vikings. Unless the Vikings have another historic comeback up their sleeves, Green Bay will end the day tied for the NFC's wild-card spot.

While watching Green Bay destroy its NFC North foes, FS1's Colin Cowherd declared that the Packers are "back."

Rodgers hasn't needed to do much Sunday, but Green Bay has dominated in every other facet.

Burgeoning special teams star Keisean Nixon returned a kickoff for a 105-yard touchdown early in the game. Aaron Jones ran for 111 yards through three quarters, and the defense has forced four Kirk Cousins turnove

If the Packers secure their fourth straight win Sunday, they can clinch a playoff berth by defeating the Detroit Lions next week. They suddenly look like a dangerous opponent who could potentially line up for a first-round rematch at Minnesota.