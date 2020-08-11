Colin Cowherd Updates His W-L Prediction For Every NFL Team

The 2020 NFL season kicks off in just over a month and that means it’s time for analysts around the country to give their predictions.

From playoff-bound teams to the eventual Super Bowl winner, the predictions are rolling in. On Tuesday afternoon, it was time for Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd to give his picks.

Cowherd came out swinging with a bold prediction in the AFC East. Not only does he think the New England Patriots will miss the playoffs, he also has the team with a losing record.

He predicted Bill Belichick and company will finish with the season with a 5-11 record. Despite adding a former league MVP in Cam Newton, Cowherd isn’t expecting much from the Patriots.

Another bold prediction from Colin came in the AFC North, where he has the Baltimore Ravens finishing with an undefeated record.

Check it out.

"I've got courage. Baltimore is going to roll. They're going to destroy people."@ColinCowherd updates his NFL predictions: pic.twitter.com/9xj1nV0op7 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 11, 2020

As for the worst team in the NFL, Cowherd expects that to be the Jacksonville Jaguars. He has thee Jaguars winning just two games en route to a 2-14 season and the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

In the NFC, the worst team for the upcoming season – as predicted by Cowherd – will be the Washington Football Team. He thinks Dwayne Haskins and company will only win four games.

In Tom Brady’s first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has the team winning 10 games and going to the playoffs.