Colin Cowherd’s Top 10 NFL Teams After The Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, meaning we can now look ahead to the 2021 season. Colin Cowherd did as much during his show on Tuesday.

During a segment on The Herd, Cowherd unveiled his ranking of the NFL’s top-10 teams heading into the 2021 season. He has a few very surprising additions, including the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 7 and three NFC West teams in the top 10 (Rams at No. 8, 49ers at No. 6 and Seahawks at No. 4).

There’s no surprise which teams fill the top three spots in Cowherd’s ranking (Tampa Bay, Kansas City and Buffalo, in that order). Cleveland, meanwhile checks in at No. 5 in the post-NFL Draft Herd Hierarchy. Despite his hate for Baker Mayfield, Cowherd is a big fan of what the Browns have been able to do this off-season.

Take a look at Cowherd’s full ranking of the NFL’s current top-10 teams below.

10. Packers

7. Chargers

6. 49ers

1.@ColinCowherd reveals his post NFL Draft Herd Hierarchy: pic.twitter.com/v0Xc7O1TrQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 4, 2021

Colin Cowherd is clearly high on the NFC West this year, as he should be. The Rams added Matthew Stafford to a division that also features Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray and new 49ers rookie Trey Lance. The NFC West should have two teams get into the postseason this year.

The AFC, meanwhile, should once again come down to Kansas City or Buffalo, though the Browns could be a problematic challenger. And don’t forget about the Chargers, who are led by rising star Justin Herbert, just had a terrific draft and are getting back several key starters from injury.

In the end, we’re expecting a Tom Brady–Patrick Mahomes rematch, though. The Buccaneers and Chiefs are destined to meet again in this upcoming season’s Super Bowl.