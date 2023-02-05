Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick Announcement

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly never felt "freer" than when he kneeled for the national anthem before a game.

The former NFL quarterback began kneeling for the national anthem during the 2016 season. He spent his last year in the league that season.

Kaepernick was reportedly very proud of himself for choosing to kneel for the anthem, in protest of police brutality and racial inequality.

"Former NBA player Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf -- best known for his refusal to stand for the "Star Spangled Banner" before games -- says Colin Kaepernick once told him he never felt freer than after kneeling for the National Anthem," TMZ Sports reported.

"The biggest takeaway for me during that whole night was when he said this is the most freedom he's ever felt in his life. I said to him, 'well, it's because of this freedom that allows people like yourself and those who came before us and those who'll come after us to take those risks and do what you did.'"

At least he was honest.

"Of course. Free to kneel, free to stand," one fan wrote.

"Perhaps he meant freer from NFL contracts," one fan added.

"Can’t wait for this doc!" another fan added on social media.

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Eli Harold #58, Colin Kaepernick #7 and Eric Reid #35 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel for the anthem prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. The Buccaneers defeated the 49ers 34-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

We likely won't be seeing Kaepernick playing football again, though he remains interested.