Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announce Major Personal News

(Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa, announced some big personal news on Sunday night.

They're parents!

The former NFL quarterback and the media personality welcomed their first child into the world earlier this month.

"I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title - MOM!" Nessa wrote.

"Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family."

Colin and Nessa have been dating for several years.

"I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew," Nessa added.

Congratulations!