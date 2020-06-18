The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Landed A New Job In The Media

Colin Kaepernick accepting an award.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 05: Colin Kaepernick receives the SI Muhammad Ali Legacy Award during SPORTS ILLUSTRATED 2017 Sportsperson of the Year Show on December 5, 2017 at Barclays Center in New York City. Tune in to NBCSN on December 8 at 8 p.m. ET or Univision Deportes Network on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET to watch the one hour SPORTS ILLUSTRATED Sportsperson of the Year special. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t received a second shot in the NFL just yet, but the former second-round pick has landed a job in the media. According to Ben Strauss of The Washington Post, Kaepernick is set to form a partnership with Medium.

The main objective of Kaepernick’s role with Medium will be to help the publishing platform come up with content that is on race and prison reform. He’s also going to conduct interviews with activists, athletes and others.

Kaepernick has been technically “out of a job” since the end of the 2016 season. However, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has used his platform to inspire others and take a stand against racism in America.

Instead of letting his fallout from the NFL define him, Kaepernick has taken on new challenges over the past few years. As a matter of fact, he plans on releasing his own memoir in the future.

Medium released a statement on its latest hire in Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t be more happy to welcome Colin to Medium,” Ev Williams said. “He’s an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity has inspired so many. The world needs more of that.”

The timing of this deal for both Medium and Kaepernick is great since there has been more awareness for police brutality and systemic racism than ever before.

While football fans are eagerly waiting to see if the NFL will give Kaepernick another shot, this new opportunity could be equally as special for him.

