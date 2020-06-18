Colin Kaepernick Has Landed A New Job In The Media

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t received a second shot in the NFL just yet, but the former second-round pick has landed a job in the media. According to Ben Strauss of The Washington Post, Kaepernick is set to form a partnership with Medium.

The main objective of Kaepernick’s role with Medium will be to help the publishing platform come up with content that is on race and prison reform. He’s also going to conduct interviews with activists, athletes and others.

Kaepernick has been technically “out of a job” since the end of the 2016 season. However, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback has used his platform to inspire others and take a stand against racism in America.

Instead of letting his fallout from the NFL define him, Kaepernick has taken on new challenges over the past few years. As a matter of fact, he plans on releasing his own memoir in the future.

New: Colin Kaepernick is joining the board of Medium and launching a new interview series for the site with athletes and activists, tentatively called "Conversations with Colin" https://t.co/LmGN8CFYqk — Ben Strauss (@benjstrauss) June 18, 2020

Medium released a statement on its latest hire in Kaepernick.

“I couldn’t be more happy to welcome Colin to Medium,” Ev Williams said. “He’s an incisive, independent thinker, whose integrity has inspired so many. The world needs more of that.”

The timing of this deal for both Medium and Kaepernick is great since there has been more awareness for police brutality and systemic racism than ever before.

While football fans are eagerly waiting to see if the NFL will give Kaepernick another shot, this new opportunity could be equally as special for him.

