Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Browns: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

Should the Cleveland Browns take a look at Colin Kaepernick with Deshaun Watson facing a lengthy NFL suspension this fall?

Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the season, though the NFL is appealing Judge Sue Robinson's ruling, meaning Watson could be out for much longer.

If that's the case, should Kaepernick, who continues to be interested in an NFL comeback, be given a look?

The idea has been brought up.

Browns fans don't seem to love the idea.

"If I were Cleveland, I let Jacoby Brissett play!" one fan wrote.

"Is he better than Brissett?" another fan wondered.

"Anyone but Jimmy G for $25M" one fan added.

"Why in the world do we still talk about this dude? Do we even think he's better than any quarterback on our roster? He got beat out by Blaine Gabbert," another fan added.

Kaepernick has expressed interest in playing again, working out for the Raiders, but to this point, he remains unsigned.