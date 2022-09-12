Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts
The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury.
Enter, Colin Kaepernick?
Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise.
"I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could make his long anticipated return in to the #NFL for the Dallas Cowboys," Akbar Gbajabiamila reports.
We're pretty skeptical, though.
"No you didn't," one skeptical fan tweeted.
"How to stay relevant 101," another fan added.
Some, though, would be intrigued by the idea of Kaepernick in Dallas.
With Prescott set to miss six to eight weeks of football, the Cowboys are probably going to have to make a move at the quarterback position.
But it probably won't be Kaepernick.
We think...