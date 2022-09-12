Colin Kaepernick Mentioned For Cowboys: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys are in need of some help at the quarterback position following Dak Prescott's injury.

Enter, Colin Kaepernick?

Probably not, though a Monday morning report suggests there could be mutual interest between the free agent quarterback and the NFC East franchise.

"I’m hearing from a credible source that Colin Kaepernick could make his long anticipated return in to the #NFL for the Dallas Cowboys," Akbar Gbajabiamila reports.

We're pretty skeptical, though.

"No you didn't," one skeptical fan tweeted.

"How to stay relevant 101," another fan added.

Some, though, would be intrigued by the idea of Kaepernick in Dallas.

With Prescott set to miss six to eight weeks of football, the Cowboys are probably going to have to make a move at the quarterback position.

But it probably won't be Kaepernick.

We think...