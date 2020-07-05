Colin Kaepernick’s Message About The 4th Of July Is Going Viral

Colin Kaepernick had perhaps the most-viral tweet of the Fourth of July weekend.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback posted a message about the American holiday on Saturday. Kaepernick, 32, made his thoughts on the holiday very clear.

Kaepernick said that Black people should not join in on the July 4 celebration, which is one of “white supremacy.”

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all,” the former NFL quarterback wrote on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

As of posting, the tweet has been retweeted more than 58,000 times. It’s been liked roughly 170,000 times. The tweet was one of the most-viral messages on social media over the weekend.

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the end of the 2016 season, when he began kneeling for the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

The former NFL quarterback has maintained that he’s interested in a comeback, but he’s yet to be signed by a team.

Kaepernick, who played collegiately at Nevada, threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, completing 59.8 percent of his passes.

While Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for three-plus years, his social media presence has grown. Kaepernick has more than 2 million followers on Twitter.