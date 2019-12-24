Colin Kaepernick’s New Nike Signature Shoe Sold Out In ‘Minutes’ Online Monday

The Spun

A Nike Colin Kaepernick billboard.SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: A billboard featuring former San Francisco 49ers quaterback Colin Kaepernick is displayed on the roof of the Nike Store on September 5, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Nike launched an ad campaign to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its iconic "Just Do It' motto that features controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and a message that says "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything." (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal is one of the more unique in the sports apparel world, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback does not currently have a spot on a pro roster. What he does have is a rarity for an NFL player: a signature Nike shoe.

Nike launched the Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 on Monday. Just minutes after it hit the company’s online store and SNKRS app, it sold out, per CBS News.

Select stores may still carry the signature sneaker, which features Kaepernick’s likeness on the back. It is also available for resale on marketplaces like StockX and GOAT, which had a low price of $155 as of this writing.

Kaepernick’s signature shoe retails for $110.

Some select stores may also still have inventory. On Monday Kaepernick, who became famous for protesting police violence against the black community while a 49er, announced that retailers Shoe Palace and Jimmy Jazz will be donating profits from the shoe to organizations fighting systematic oppression.

While the sneaker was always going to feature political overtones given Kaepernick’s place in the sports world, Nike didn’t shy away from referencing his famous protest at all.

The sole of the right shoe features the numbers “08 14 16,” the date of the 49ers preseason game during which he stopped standing during the national anthem.

Nike hasn’t released sales figures yet, but it certainly seems like this first Colin Kaepernick release was a success.

