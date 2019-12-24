Colin Kaepernick’s New Nike Signature Shoe Sold Out In ‘Minutes’ Online Monday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal is one of the more unique in the sports apparel world, as the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback does not currently have a spot on a pro roster. What he does have is a rarity for an NFL player: a signature Nike shoe.

Nike launched the Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 on Monday. Just minutes after it hit the company’s online store and SNKRS app, it sold out, per CBS News.

Select stores may still carry the signature sneaker, which features Kaepernick’s likeness on the back. It is also available for resale on marketplaces like StockX and GOAT, which had a low price of $155 as of this writing.

Kaepernick’s signature shoe retails for $110.

The Colin Kaepernick x Nike Air Force 1 drops worldwide today. Link in bio. #TrueTo7 pic.twitter.com/Leo1hFNoyh — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 23, 2019

Some select stores may also still have inventory. On Monday Kaepernick, who became famous for protesting police violence against the black community while a 49er, announced that retailers Shoe Palace and Jimmy Jazz will be donating profits from the shoe to organizations fighting systematic oppression.

While the sneaker was always going to feature political overtones given Kaepernick’s place in the sports world, Nike didn’t shy away from referencing his famous protest at all.

The sole of the right shoe features the numbers “08 14 16,” the date of the 49ers preseason game during which he stopped standing during the national anthem.

Detailed look at the @Kaepernick7 x Nike Air Force 1 Low. The outsole numbers represent the date he first kneeled during the anthem 🗣 pic.twitter.com/zW3OgwrnR4 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) December 19, 2019

Nike hasn’t released sales figures yet, but it certainly seems like this first Colin Kaepernick release was a success.