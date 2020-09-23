Colin Kaepernick Reacts To The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Ruling

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is among the athletes who have reacted on social media to the Breonna Taylor grand jury ruling.

On Wednesday, a grand jury in Louisville indicted one police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments. However, no officers were charged for their roles in the death of Taylor, who was killed on March 13.

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in the police raid that resulted in Taylor’s death.

Athletes across sports have taken to social media to express their frustration with the news. Kaepernick, who began kneeling for the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality, sent a clear message.

“The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people,” he tweeted.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since that 2016 season when he began kneeling for the national anthem. While he was the first of a few athletes to kneel for the anthem back then, hundreds have since followed in 2020.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback remains interested in making an NFL comeback, though it’s clear he’s not going to give up his social justice efforts to do so.