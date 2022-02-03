Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Heckled At NBA Game Last Night

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was sitting courtside with Spike Lee on Wednesday night for the Grizzlies-Knicks game. Unfortunately, he had to deal with a heckler outside of Madison Square Garden.

As Kaepernick was walking toward an SUV, one person yelled, “Get outta here.”

This person also said, “You’re a bum. Could never throw a football.”

Kaepernick didn’t acknowledge the heckler. Instead, he quietly walked over to his vehicle.

A video of this incident quickly surfaced online. It’s very clear that Kaepernick did nothing wrong in this situation to offend this person.

Colin Kaepernick was heckled on his way out of Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, with a man calling the ex-NFL star a "bum." https://t.co/t6Ln9KDniB — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2022

As for Kaepernick’s working relationship with Lee, it turns out they’ll be working together on a multi-part documentary for ESPN Films.

Lee is expected to conduct “extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive” to show Kaepernick’s journey from his perspective.

It’s unclear when this documentary on Kaepernick will be released. However, it’s apparent that Lee is making sure he gets to understand who Kaepernick is – on and off the gridiron.