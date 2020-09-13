Colin Kaepernick Sends A Clear Message To The NFL On Sunday

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans kicked off Week 1 of the NFL season, which rolled on this weekend.

With another NFL season back on televisions around the country, one familiar theme emerged: Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback hasn’t played in the league since 2016.

Despite rumors of NFL teams being interested in Kap earlier this summer, he remains a free agent. However, Kaepernick isn’t worried about his own employment right now.

No, he’s upset that longtime friend and former teammate Eric Reid remains a free agent as well.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick said on Twitter.

Reid last played for the Carolina Panthers, where he was arguably the team’s best defensive player.

During his final season in Carolina, he racked up 130 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He was a problem for opposing offenses all season long.

Despite his success on the field last year, Reid remains unsigned. Will that change following Kaepernick’s message for the NFL?