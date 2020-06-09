Colin Kaepernick’s Former Teammate Has A Message For The NFL

Colin Kaepernick’s former San Francisco 49ers teammate had a message for the rest of the NFL earlier this week.

The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell appear to be committed to supporting their players through this period in American history. Goodell released a video saying he supports Black Lives Matter and admitted that the league hasn’t listened hard enough to its players.

But former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unsigned after kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.

Carlos Hyde, a running back who played with Kaepernick in San Francisco, thinks that needs to change. He wants an NFL team to sign his old quarterback.

“What can the NFL do? I think the NFL can start by signing Kaep back,” Hyde, who’s now with the Seahawks, told reporters.

“I think if they sign Kaep back, that’ll show that they’re really trying to move in a different direction. Because Kaep was making a statement four years ago about what’s going on in today’s world and the NFL didn’t bother to listen to him then, so I think they should start by doing that.”

Carlos Hyde wants Kap back pic.twitter.com/Cz73yg2hjw — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 9, 2020

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL for three seasons, but he’s reportedly been training hard, hoping for a return.

Maybe it will finally happen ahead of the 2020 regular season.