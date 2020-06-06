On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a new statement in response to a viral video from a few of the game’s biggest stars.

Stars like Saquon Barkley, Michael Thomas, Odell Beckham Jr. and Ezekiel Elliot released a powerful video on Thursday night. In the video, the players called out Goodell and the NFL for a statement the league made on Monday.

The players urged Goodell to “condemn racism” and admit his wrongdoing in silencing Colin Kaepernick’s silent kneeling protest. Well, they got part of what they wanted.

Goodell issued a statement condemning racism and he admitted the league was “wrong for not listening to NFL player earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.” His statement, though, left someone out: Colin Kaepernick.

He did not name the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback or welcome NFL teams to sign him. Not long after Goodell’s statement, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, released a statement of her own.

“And you @nflcommish STILL have @Kaepernick7 blackballed for peacefully protesting,” she said on Twitter.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL during the 2016 season when he played for the 49ers.

After opting out of the final year of his contract, the former star quarterback hoped to earn a more lucrative deal. Instead, he’s never stepped foot on an NFL field since.

With the league’s new position, will a team take a chance on Kaepernick?