Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Sends Message To NFL Teams

On Thursday afternoon, a parody Twitter account fooled thousands of people into thinking Colin Kaepernick signed a deal with an NFL team.

Kaepernick, who hasn’t played in the league since 2016, allegedly signed with the New York Jets in the fake report. The parody account changed its profile picture to match that of the SportsCenter account and cited Adam Schefter in the tweet.

Several sites wrote up the report as fact. After everyone eventually realized the news was meant to fool fans, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, Nessa Diab, sent a message to NFL teams.

“[The Jets] should sign Colin Kaepernick,” Diab said on Twitter. “Any team that actually wants to win should sign Colin. He still continues to train & as you all saw @ his workout, HE’S BEEN READY W HIS ‘ELITE ARM STRENGTH,’ as an NFL scout said. Team Owners/ NFL can stop blackballing him @ anytime.”

Kaepernick was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL at taking care of the football.

His final year in the league, the former Nevada standout threw 16 touchdowns to just four interceptions. He burst onto the scene in San Francisco and led the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Two years later, he was out of the league.