College Football Player Wants To Return After Declaring For NFL Draft

A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter.

Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft.

The linebacker played in the team's bowl game, suffering an injury, which derailed his pro hopes.

"Singleton is pursuing a waiver to return to Rutgers for his fifth year of eligibility. The NCAA denied the former Paramus Catholic star’s initial application for reinstatement because he had accepted money for training expenses from an agent after he began preparing for the NFL Draft — money that he has since repaid," NJ.com reports.

Rutgers is hoping the NCAA changes its mind.

“I hope and pray that cooler minds prevail and he’s granted the year,” head coach Greg Schiano said. “Look, I get it. If a kid goes out and he gets paid to be an NFL player and then he wants to come back, I get that (he should be eligible). But this isn’t that.”