College Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich News

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach Byron Leftwich hasn't landed an NFL head coaching job yet.

However, the former NFL quarterback is getting mentioned for a college job.

CBS Sports is reporting that Leftwich could be a candidate for the Arizona State vacancy.

Arizona State fired Herm Edwards on Sunday.

Would Leftwich take the job, though?

"So it begins," one fan wrote.

"Interesting names… some of which I don’t think will go back to College," one fan added.

"Would love to see coach Leftwich," one fan added.

"Joking? Leftwich leaving definite NFL HC job for Arizona State? No way," one fan added.

It will be interesting to see who Arizona State hires, but Leftwich seems like a longshot.