College Football World Reacts To Kirk Herbstreit's New Rankings

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 23: GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit is seen during ESPN's College GameDay show at Times Square on September 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Kirk Herbstreit has updated his personal college football rankings.

The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday afternoon.

Herbstreit, who has Ohio State at No. 1, didn't make any notable changes to his rankings this week.

Ohio State Tennessee Georgia Michigan Alabama Clemson

College football fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the rankings.

"I’m here for this Ohio State love from Kirk," one fan wrote.

"Is this eye test? Because the Oregon blow out win for uga is looking better and better every week," one fan added.

"Michigan is so overrated it’s not funny," another fan wrote.

"Alabama had a closer game with Texas than Clemson had yesterday, barely beat TAMU, was in a 5 pt game in 4th with Ark, and lost to Tenn and they’re above Clemson who is the only team in NCAA with 3 top 25 wins… Not logical at all. The wonders a win over a 5-3 Miss St team does," one fan added.

The first College Football Playoff selection committee rankings will be out next month.