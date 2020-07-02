Recently, there has been discussion about college football possibly pushing its 2020 season back to spring 2021.

If that happens, it’s worth wondering how the NFL Draft could be affected. If the NFL reportedly has its way, it won’t be interfered with at all.

USA Today columnist Dan Wolken reported Thursday on Twitter that some college football officials have “quietly inquired” with the NFL about potentially pushing back the 2021 draft if college football is played in the spring.

The NFL “isn’t interested” according to Wolken.

Say college football does happen in the spring, and the NFL doesn’t move its draft. Very likely, this won’t affect many of the top prospects. They don’t need to play a full season to impress pro scouts and organizations–and some may even sit out as a way of preserving their health.

However, second-and-third-tier prospects could be put in difficult positions. Do they play, and risk injury, just to put a small sample size on tape for teams to look at? If you’re a player who was hoping to enter the draft after your junior season, this could cause you to rethink that decision and look ahead to 2022.

There’s plenty on the table that must be discussed over the next few weeks as important decisions are made regarding the upcoming college football season.