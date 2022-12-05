NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth's Performance Tonight

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We're about a half into the Sunday night football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts.

Dallas is currently leading Indianapolis, 14-13, late in the second quarter on Sunday night.

As always, fans are taking to social media to weigh in on Cris Collinsworth's performance.

"I’d like to challenge Chris Collinsworth for his job….I really think I’d do a better job than just rambling non stop nonsense," one fan wrote.

"Collinsworth talking like Diggs ain't been shutting fools down EVERY WEEK! FOH with that nonsense," one fan added.

"Collinsworth: "You just don't see Matt Ryan miss those kind of throws". No Chris, he just sucks!" one fan added.

"Someone please explain to Collinsworth that Matt Ryan is old and isn't good anymore," another fan wrote.

"It is so extremely obvious that Cris Collinsworth was one of those people in football who was NOT pleased about the Jeff Saturday move," another fan added.

Fans always seem to have some kind of problem with the NBC color commentator.

The Cowboys and the Colts are playing on NBC.