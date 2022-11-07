Colts Are Reportedly 'Stunned' By Jim Irsay's Decision

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts shocked the NFL world by firing Frank Reich on Monday and naming Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach.

Saturday, who worked as an analyst for ESPN, had never coached at the college or pro level before this hiring. The decision caught plenty of people off guard.

That's not limited to outsiders. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, people "inside the building and around the team are just as stunned by this move as the rest of us."

An assistant already with the team typically fills the interim role before the organization can conduct an extensive search. While Saturday has served as a consultant, the former Colts center hasn't coached beyond high school.

Yet Keefer also reported that Saturday's interim status could be "more of an audition" than a placeholder for a new offseason hire. The Colts may want to see if he's a long-term solution.

Irsay certamade an unorthodox choice. Hiring someone outside the coaching staff with no NFL experience would be strange enough if he didn't do it during the season.

Saturday will make his coaching debut this Sunday when the Colts face the Las Vegas Raiders, whom he said "look horrible" eight days ago.