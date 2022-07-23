Colts Claim Former New England Patriots Defensive Lineman

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 18: A Indianapolis Colts helmet sits on the field during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 18, 2020 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts were busy making a few roster moves this Saturday.

The AFC South franchise has claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off waivers. The former New England Patriot played in 19 games over three seasons.

In a resulting roster move, the Colts waived defensive lineman Scott Patchan. He originally signed with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent back in May.

Here's more on the Colts' latest roster moves:

"The Indianapolis Colts today claimed defensive tackle Byron Cowart off waivers (from New England) and waived defensive end Scott Patchan," the team announced.

"Cowart, 6-3, 300 pounds, has competed in 19 games (14 starts) in three seasons with the New England Patriots. He has recorded 29 career tackles (15 solo), 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. Prior to spending the 2021 season on the Reserve/PUP list, Cowart started all 14 games he played during the 2020 campaign and totaled 27 tackles (14 solo), 1.0 sack and one pass defensed. He was originally selected by the Patriots in the fifth round (159th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft."

The Colts will soon begin training camp. More roster moves are expected shortly.