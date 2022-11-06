Colts Fans Want Head Coach Fired Immediately Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts fans are done with Frank Reich.

The Colts made a firing earlier this week, parting ways with their offensive coordinator, but the fan base isn't satisfied on Sunday afternoon.

Colts fans want their head coach to be fired, too.

The Patriots are beating the Colts, 19-3, on Sunday afternoon. Colts fans are pretty fed up with it all.

"If Frank Reich isn’t fired immediately after the game, it’s clearly for one reason: Jim Irsay believes Reich can lead them to a Top 5 pick," one fan tweeted.

"Frank Reich really exposed himself by firing Marcus Brady lol this is as bad as the offense has looked all season lol," another fan wrote.

"How many times is Frank Reich gonna call a run straight up the middle and watch it get stuffed?" another fan wondered.

"If we are indeed tanking...it is absolutely critical we keep Frank Reich all season," one fan joked.

Reich and the Colts entered the year with playoff hopes, following the acquisition of Matt Ryan, but they've greatly disappointed.

Indianapolis will fall to 3-5-1 barring a late-game comeback on Sunday.