Breaking: NFL Head Coach Fired On Monday Morning

Another week, another NFL head coach firing.

Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. The move comes about a week after the Colts decided to fire their offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis lost to New England on Sunday, 26-3, in a game that was never close.

Colts owner Jim Irsay has clearly seen enough from his team this season. He's made the decision to fire the team's head coach following Week 9.

"Frank Reich is out as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, sources tell ESPN," NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday morning.

Reich, 60, had been the Colts head coach since the 2018 season. He was previously an assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The head coach led the Colts to two playoff appearances in 2018 and '20, but the team was off to a 3-5-1 start this season.

It'll be interesting to see who the Colts try to hire this offseason.