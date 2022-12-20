Colts Have Reportedly Made Decision On Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 14: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball as Dawuane Smoot #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts will reportedly shut down star running back Jonathan Taylor for the 2022 season.

According to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson, the Colts are placing Taylor on the injured reserve. The 23-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain in Saturday's historic loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Taylor would be ineligible to play the final three games for the Colts, who are eliminated from playoff contention.

Wilson also reported that the Colts signed Jordan Wilkins through the 2023 season and promoted him from the practice squad to the active roster.

Taylor didn't meet the lofty hype from last year's All-Pro season. After tallying a league-high 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns in 2021, he settled for 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns in 11 games.

His yards per carry average dipped from 5.5 to 4.5.

The Colts squandered a 33-0 lead at Minnesota without their star quarterback last weekend. Zack Moss and Deon Jackson combined for 136 yards on 37 handoffs.

While Taylor's injury has massive fantasy football ramifications, the 4-9-1 Colts are mainly playing for draft positioning down the stretch. They'll try to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.