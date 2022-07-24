Colts Make Decision On Darius Leonard Before Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field for their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

As expected, the Indianapolis Colts won't have Darius Leonard to start training camp.

On Sunday, the team placed the star linebacker on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The Colts also added defensive end Tyquan Lewis, safety Rodney McLeod and wide receiver Michael Strachan to the PUP list.

Coming off his third All-Pro season, Leonard underwent back surgery in early June. Head coach Frank Reich said at the time that his star defender would likely miss some training camp, but he thinks Leonard "should be ready to go for the regular season."

Doctors believe a nerve in Leonard's back aggravated his lingering ankle issues. The 26-year-old wrote on Twitter that he's "feeling amazing" after the procedure.

The anchor of Indianapolis' defense, Leonard tallied 122 tackles, four interceptions, and an NFL-best eight forced fumbles last season. While he won't suit up in July, everyone is far more concerned about getting him ready for September.