Colts Make Decision On Running Back For Thursday Night

CHICAGO, IL - OCTOBER 04: A detail view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet is seen resting on an equipment chest in game action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Indianapolis Colts on October 4th, 2020, at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will turn to a veteran running back to help replace Jonathan Taylor on Thursday night.

According to NFL Network's Tom Peliserro, the Colts elevated Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad to face his first team, the Denver Broncos.

Lindsay began his NFL career by exceeding 1,000 rushing yards during each of his first two seasons in Denver. However, his workload diminished to 125 touches in 2020 before the Broncos parted ways with the Denver native.

The former undrafted free agent played four games with the Miami Dolphins and 10 with the Houston Texans last season.

"I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called," Lindsay said before the Colts ruled out Taylor on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Zak Keefer.

An ankle injury will cause Taylor to miss the second game of his NFL career. He sat out Week 12 in 2020 on the COVID-19 list.

Lindsay could get some work at Mile High, but expect Nyheim Hines to play plenty of snaps, particularly in passing situations. Although he's totaled just 124 scrimmage yards this season, the 5-foot-9 back received 10 carries and 10 targets the last time Indianapolis played without Taylor.

The 1-2-1 Colts will look to defeat the 2-2 Broncos without Taylor in Thursday night's matchup, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.