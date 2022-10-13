Colts Receive Promising News On Jonathan Taylor

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

A floundering Indianapolis Colts offense would love to welcome Jonathan Taylor back this weekend.

They might get their wish. According to The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the star running back returned to practice on Thursday.

That bodes well for Taylor's chances to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6.

Taylor sat out last week's Thursday Night Football win over the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury. It marked only the second missed game of his career.

In his absence, Deon Jackson and Phillip Lindsay combined for 102 rushing yards on 24 carries. However, the offense failed to find the end zone in an ugly 12-9 overtime triumph.

Indianapolis has now scored an NFL-worst 13.8 points per game, and last year's second-ranked rushing offense has fallen to 26th.

Taylor received All-Pro recognition when tallying 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in his second season. He's gotten off to a more sluggish start in 2022, gaining 328 yards and a touchdown on 81 handoffs.

The Colts will need a healthy and effective Taylor to turn the corner and take control of a wide-open AFC South. They can start by defeating a Jaguars team that eliminated them from playoff contention in last season's closing week.