Colts Reportedly Get Huge Lift For Sunday’s Game

The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly gotten a huge lift ahead of Sunday’s Week 2 game, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Indianapolis started the 2021 regular season with a tough loss to Seattle. The Colts lost to the Seahawks, 28-16, last Sunday afternoon.

The Colts were without one of their top offensive linemen in Eric Fisher in Week 1. However, the Colts are reportedly expected to get him back in Week 2.

“Big lift for Indy: Colts LT Eric Fisher, whose recovery from a torn Achilles happened faster than anyone imagined, is expected to start Sunday vs. the Rams, source said. The Pro Bowler debuts to protect Carson Wentz,” Ian Rapoport tweeted on Saturday night.

Fisher, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, played for the Chiefs through the 2020 season. The two-time Pro Bowler joined the Colts ahead of the 2021 season.

Indianapolis is scheduled to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.