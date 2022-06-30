Colts Rookie Makes Opinion Of Matt Ryan Abundantly Clear

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will surround Matt Ryan with a young crew of wide receivers.

That group includes rookie Alec Pierce. As he vies for a significant role in 2022, the second-round pick has gotten to learn from a tenured veteran who joins the Colts after 14 seasons in Atlanta.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee, Pierce told the former Colts punter that he immediately took note of "how much older" Ryan is, which he insisted was a compliment to the quarterback's experience.

"He's just such a leader .. Seeing how locked in he was, that kind of set the precedent for me Day 1," Pierce said. "This is the pros now. That's how you got to come every single day."

[Warning: The follow clip contains profane language.]

Ryan represents the team's fifth different starting quarterback in as many seasons, and the 37-year-old isn't a long-term answer either. Yet he'll look to steer Indianapolis back into the postseason after falling painfully short with a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.

Pierce could prove a key piece to the puzzle. According to Colts Wire's Kevin Hickey, head coach Frank Reich said he has "high expectations" for the former Cincinnati Bearcats wideout.

"He’s done a good job so he’s going to have to compete for every snap, right? It’s a very competitive group," Reich said. "But yeah, we’re definitely pushing him. We’re definitely pushing him and want him to compete to get in the mix and get on the field."

Pierce can keep absorbing information from Ryan all summer before attempting to earn his trust on the gridiron.